Bank of Hawaii Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.5M (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, boh has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.