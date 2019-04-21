AVX Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

AVX (NYSE:AVX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+105.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $449M (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, avx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.