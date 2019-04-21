TCF Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $365.57M (+50.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tcf has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.