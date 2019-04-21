Old National Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.64M

Over the last 2 years, onb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.