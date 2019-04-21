NBT Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.6M (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nbtb has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.