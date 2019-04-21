Independent Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $138.02M (+65.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ibtx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.