Allison Transmission Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $658.01M (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alsn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.