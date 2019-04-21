Range Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $789.65M (+11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rrc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.