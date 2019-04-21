Whirlpool Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.85 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.83B (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, whr has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.