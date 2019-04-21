Cadence Design Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+22.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $569.34M (+10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cdns has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.