American Campus Communities Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.65 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $226.72M (+10.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acc has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.