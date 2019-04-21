Celanese Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.41 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (-4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ce has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.