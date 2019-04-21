Zions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $716.21M (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zion has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.