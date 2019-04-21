Equity Lifestyle Properties Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $251.72M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, els has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.