Helix Energy Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.82M (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hlx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.