Western Alliance Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.48M (+17.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wal has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.