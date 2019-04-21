Eastgroup Properties Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.83M (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, egp has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.