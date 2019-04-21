Mobile Mini Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.3M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mini has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.