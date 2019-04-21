Simmons First National Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $171.32M (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sfnc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.