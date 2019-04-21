CIA issues warning over Huawei

The CIA has accused Huawei Technologies of being funded by Chinese state security, according to The Times, adding to the list of allegations faced by the Chinese telecom equipment supplier in the West.

The accusation comes at a time of trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and amid concerns that Huawei's equipment could be used for espionage - a claim the company has said is unfounded.

Bad news for Huawei has generally been seen by investors as an opportunity for Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).