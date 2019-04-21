ETF to invest in growing space economy

The Procure Space ETF, ticker UFO, has wrapped up its first full week of trade, giving investors a way to own a stake in the growing space economy that's dominated by young private companies.

The fund focuses as much as possible on "pure play" space companies, with roughly 80% of the constituents deriving the majority of revenue from space businesses.

Among the firms listed in the ETF: Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM), Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB), Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI), Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), Loral Space (NASDAQ:LORL), Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS), Intelsat (NYSE:I), Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC), Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT), AT&T (NYSE:T), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Harris (NYSE:HRS), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL), Ball (NYSE:BLL) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD).