Tesla preps for Autonomy Day

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has posted a webcast of its upcoming Autonomy Investor Day to YouTube, set to go live tomorrow at 11 a.m. Pacific.

The company will present the roadmap for its self-driving technology and is expected to demonstrate the latest developments in its Full Self-Driving system that serves to replace an earlier core computer.

Rumors further suggest that Tesla is opting to swap its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips with ones of their own, based on a proprietary design that can supposedly handle 2,000 frames per second of visual data in lieu of previously only handling 20 fps.

Elon Musk may also try to stoke demand by showing off Tesla’s technological prowess while touting his ultimate promise: robot taxi fleets.

Whatever the case may be, the driverless-car presentation will come two days ahead of Tesla's first-quarter results, which are expected to show a loss on slumping vehicle sales and could prompt a defense of operational struggles.