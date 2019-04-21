JPMorgan to widen use of blockchain system

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is poised to widen the use of the industry’s leading blockchain technology to help smooth the banking industry’s payment system while also inviting fintechs to experiment on how to develop the platform, FT reports.

The expansion of the Interbank Information Network, which enables banks to share information on a mutually accessible ledger, comes after 75 of the world’s biggest banks joined the venture last year.

The platform already allows banks to quickly resolve compliance issues that can delay payments by weeks.