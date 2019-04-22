Oil prices spike as US ends waivers - reports

The U.S. is preparing to announce today that Iranian oil buyers will face sanctions if they don't end imports soon, according to Reuters sources.
The sources confirmed a Washington Post report that the U.S. will end the sanctions waivers it granted some Iranian oil importers last year.
Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose by as much as 3.2% to $74.31 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate as much as 3% to $65.87 a barrel in early trading, the highest levels since November and October, respectively.
