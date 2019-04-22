Futures signal lower open before earnings storm

U.S. stock index futures are lower after the long Easter weekend that could make Monday the quiet before one of the busiest weeks of the earnings season so far.

Earnings reports before the bell today include Halliburton and Kimberley-Clark while Whirlpool and Celanese are among those reporting after the close.

Tuesday's earnings slate includes Procter & Gamble, Verizon, Twitter, and Lockheed Martin. Wednesday will include the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, and Tesla while Thursday features Amazon, Comcast, and Ford. Chevron and Exxon Mobile are among those rounding out the week with Friday reports.

In data, existing home sales for March are expected at 10 a.m. ET.