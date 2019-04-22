Samsung cancels Fold's Chinese launch event

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) postpones its April 24 launch event for the Galaxy Fold in Shanghai.

The company confirms the change to CNBC but doesn't provide a reason or a new date.

The premium foldable device is meant to go on sale in the U.S. and other select markets on April 26.

Several journalists with review models of the $2,000 device experienced issues with the screen with some of the problems occurring after a protective film was removed. Samsung advised to leave the film on and said it was looking into the issues.