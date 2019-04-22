Lam +1.6% as B. Riley turns bullish

B. Riley upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from Neutral to Buy and raises the target from $170 to $235 citing greater visibility into the semi industry's bottom.

Analyst Craig Ellis says the firm "missed a powerful YTD move," but tailwinds hint that "significant gains lie ahead as fundamentals improve and as EPS estimates respond."

Ellis cites the TSMC and ASML earnings prints as showing a "strong" rebound in NAND wafer starts in 2020.

Lam reports earnings April 24. Consensus estimates have revenue at $2.4B with $3.39 EPS.