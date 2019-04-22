Lilly teams up with Avidity Bio to develop new medicines

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Avidity Biosciences, Inc. have signed a global licensing and research collaboration focused on the development and commercialization of new medicines in immunology and other select indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Avidity will receive an upfront payment of $20M, and an investment of $15M. Avidity is also eligible to receive up to ~$405M per target for development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, as well as tiered royalties ranging from the mid-single to low-double digits on product sales.