Brand new look at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announces a major reset of the retailer's board.

Five current independent directors will step down, while co-Founders Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein have transitioned to the role of co-founders, co-chairmen Emeriti and will retire from the Board.

The board will comprise 10 directors, nine of whom are independent and six of whom are women. The transformed board is said to reflect significant diversity across race, gender and ethnicity and have an average tenure of less than four years.

Current Lead Independent Director Patrick Gaston has been named BBBY's independent chairman.

Also, the new Bed Bath & Beyond board will form a Business Transformation and Strategy Review Committee to review all aspects of the company's business transformation, strategy and structure.

BBBY +1.95% premarket to $17.75.

Source: Press Release