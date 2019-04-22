Lilly's Taltz successful in late-stage study in axial skeleton arthritis

A Phase 3 clinical trial, COAST-X, evaluating Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Taltz (ixekizumab) in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) met the primary and key secondary endpoints.

The company plans to submit the results for presentation at future medical conferences and publication. It also also expects to file marketing applications this year.

Nr-axSpA is a type of arthritis affecting the spine and sacroiliac joints characterized by lower back and/or buttock pain. It affects ~4.5M people globally.

The FDA first approved Taltz for plaque psoriasis in March 2016, followed by psoriatic arthritis in December 2017.