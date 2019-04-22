Visa unveils platform to build new digital-first payment products

Visa (NYSE:V) introduces a new platform, Visa Next, with a set of beta APIs, specifications, and development tools for issuers and issuer processors to begin building and beta testing new payment products for digital-first consumers.

The first set of beta APIs will help Visa clients and partners build new ways for individuals to use, manage, and control their money digitally.

For example, parents could create a Visa card on their mobile device to send to their child's phone for immediate use, instead of giving them cash. They could also set parameters around where, when, or how long the child can use the card.

