Shell sells remaining stake in Saudi refining JV to Aramco for $631M

Saudi Aramco agrees to acquire Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) 50% stake in their Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery joint venture for $631M, the companies announced over the weekend.

Shell says the sale, which confirms earlier speculation, is part of an ongoing effort to focus its refining portfolio, integrating with Shell trading hubs and chemicals.

SASREF, based in Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia, has a capacity of 305K bbl/day, and its main products are liquefied petroleum gas, naphtha, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil and sulfur.