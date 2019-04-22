Rent-A-Center strikes deal with Vintage Capital to end litigation

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) will receive a payment of $92.5M as part of a settlement with Vintage Capital Management and B. Riley Financial relating to the company's merger termination.

The parties have agreed to enter into a definitive settlement agreement by April 25, and that the amount due to Rent-A-Center will be paid within 28 days.

Rent-A-Center expects to retain pre-tax proceeds of ~$80M after accounting for costs and expenses.

"We look forward to turning our sole and undivided attention to executing our strategic plan focused on growing our business and enhancing value for our stockholders," says Rent-A-Center CEO Mitch Fadel.

RCII +2.76% premarket to $21.96.

Source: Press Release