Axogen to increase enrollment in late-stage nerve graft study; shares down 4% premarket

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) announces that, based on a pre-planned interim analysis on the first 80 subjects, its Phase 3 clinical trial, RECON, evaluating its Avance Nerve Graft compared to synthetic conduits for the repair of nerve injuries in the hand will continue as planned with an increase in enrollment of 50 to 220.

Enrollment should be completed in the summer of 2020 with a new completion date about a year later. The original expectation, albeit tentative, was for the study to wind up in December. The company may add up to five new trial sites to support the higher enrollment.