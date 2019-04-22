KBW downgrades D.R. Horton after 34% rally

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) cut to market perform by KBW analyst Jade Rahmani as the stock's 34% YTD rally brings valuation near KBW's price target.

DHI slips 0.5% in premarket trading.

Shares trade at higher multiple than peers ans also outperformed the S&P 1500 Homebuilders Index 30% gain and S&P 500's 16% increase YTD.

Sees "choppy spring selling season" and notes operating margins may underperform expectations in H2 as mix tilts toward lower-margin entry-level product.

KBW recommends Lennar (NYSE:LEN), rated outperform, on relative valuation discount.

Analyst ratings.

Previously: D.R. Horton, Lennar cut to neutral as gains already posted (April 17)