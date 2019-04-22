Tonix down 6% after Army bails on Tonmya for PTSD

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP -5.5% ) is down on average volume in early trade in apparent response to its disclosure, filed after the close on Friday, April 19, that the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, a group dedicated to the development of medical capabilities to support service members, has terminated its cooperative R&D agreement with the company for PTSD candidate Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) without cause, its contractual right.

The Army appears to have run out of patience with the company's long slog with the product. In May 2016, the company announced results from a Phase 2 study, AtEase, that failed to achieve the primary endpoint for the 2.8 mg dose. In July 2018, it announced unsuccessful preliminary results from the Phase 3 HONOR study evaluating the efficacy of a 5.6 mg dose (2 x 2.8 mg tablets) at week 12, then terminated the trial. Undeterred, it then launched a Phase 3 clinical trial, RECOVERY, evaluating the effects of 5.6 mg at shorter time points. Recruitment is ongoing with an estimated completion date of March 2020.

On the brighter side and in an effort to dampen the fallout from the Army's exit, it announced that the FDA has withdrawn its Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) Rescind letter issued on December 20, 2018 and confirmed that Tonmya retains its Breakthrough Therapy status for PTSD. The company plans to meet with agency in June to present additional data supporting the BTD tag.