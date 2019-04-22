Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports organic sales rose 3% in Q1 vs. +1.1% consensus to help the company top estimates on both lines of its report.

Pricing was up 4% during the quarter to help offset a 2% drop in volume. Higher prices were seen in the personal care (+5%), consumer tissue (+6%) and K-C professional (+3%) segments.

Operating margin came in at 17.4% of sales vs. 16.6% consensus.

Looking ahead, Kimberly-Clark sees full-year organic growth of 2% and EPS of $6.50 to $6.70 vs. $6.62 consensus.

Shares of KMB are up 5.44% premarket to $130.22.

Previously: Kimberly-Clark beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (April 22)