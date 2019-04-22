Halliburton CEO says worst pricing declines are over; shares +4%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +4.2% pre-market despite posting in-line Q1 earnings and flat Y/Y revenues, as the company says the worst of the pricing declines in oilfield services has passed.

"We experienced pricing headwinds throughout the quarter, [but] we believe the worst in the pricing deterioration is now behind us," says Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller.

While total Q1 revenue was essentially flat at $5.74B, HAL's revenue from its top North America market fell 7% Y/Y to $3.3B, primarily driven by lower pricing for stimulation services in U.S. land, but came in above the $3.13B analyst consensus estimate.

Miller says Q1 activity levels in North America were "modestly higher" than a year ago, and he sees demand the company's services to improve modestly for the next couple of quarters.

HAL's Q1 international revenue rose 11% Y/Y to $2.5B, resulting primarily from increased stimulation and fluids activity in Latin America, where revenues jumped 28% to $587M.

Among operating segments, Completion and Production revenue fell 4% Y/Y to $3.7B, while Drilling and Evaluation revenue gained 7% to $2.1B, with activity improvements across all geographic regions.