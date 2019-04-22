Cannabis One to acquire Evergreen Organix

Cannabis One Holdings (OTC:CAAOF) has executed three definitive agreements to acquire certain assets of Nevada-based LV 3480 Partners LLC, 3480 Investors, Inc., and Agro Finance LLC (Collectively, "Evergreen Organix").

Under the terms of agreement with LV 3480 Partners, gross consideration payable to LV 3480 Partners will be $24,607,506, less any funds previously advanced by Cannabis One to LV 3480 Partners, in Class B Super Voting Shares of Cannabis One.

Under the terms of agreement with 3480 Investors, gross consideration payable to 3480 Investors will be $15M, comprised of $14.4M in assumed liabilities and $645K in cash.

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement with Agro Finance LLC, gross consideration payable to Agro Finance LLC will be $8,103,117 in cash.