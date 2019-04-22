BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued

Private mortgage insurers MGIC Investment Group (NYSE:MTG), Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT), and NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) are poised for further gains in the light of potential catalysts that may become more evident as they report Q1 earnings, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

Believes premium at which NMIH is trading (7.9x FY21E adjusted EPS estimates) is justified by its early adoption of insurance-linked notes and reinsurance to reduce exposure to boom-and-bust cycles that private mortgage insurers typically face.

NMIH's Rate GPS risk-based pricing engine is also a plus in that it helps the company to shape credit mix of its new production.

For the private mortgage insurance industry as a whole, new chiefs at the FHA and FHFA are a positive development.

MTG is due to report Q1 results Tuesday, April 23, before the market opens, while Genworth (NYSE:GNW) is slated to report on Tuesday, April 30, after the market closes.

RDN to report on Wednesday, May 1, pre-market, and NMIH after the close, while ESNT is set to release before the market opens on Friday, May 3.