Tesla bid down ahead of autonomy event

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down 2.0% ahead of the company's autonomy-focused event scheduled for later today.

Investors are keeping an eye on a new development in China. The company disclosed over the weekend that it sent a team to Shanghai to investigate an explosion of a parked car (model type not reported) in the region.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, Tesla was cut to an Underperform rating from In Line by the analyst team at Evercore ISI due to concerns on Model S and X sales volume. The price target on the EV automaker was slashed to $240 from $330. Even a long-term bull like Wedbush's Dan Ives is putting on a hard hat today. "While we expect positive announcements from today's event clearly the elephant in the room is 1Q earnings around the corner this Wed after the bell, which based on delivery numbers released and the cost trajectory is expected to be a train wreck quarter," he tells clients this morning.

