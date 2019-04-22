Amcor-Bemis merger likely to move forward following plant sale plan

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) provides an update on its merger with Amcor (OTCPK:AMCRF), which says it reached a binding agreement with Tekni-Plex for the sale of Amcor plants in Milwaukee and Ashland, Mass., as well as part of the Madison, Wis., plant, for $215M.

The companies expect the sale to resolve U.S. Department of Justice antitrust concerns associated with the proposed merger.

Amcor previously said it secured antitrust clearances and regulatory consents in all other jurisdictions besides the U.S.

Bemis reported slightly better than expected Q1 earnings while revenues were in-line with estimates.