Beyond Meat preps for IPO

Beyond Meat (BYND) updates its IPO filing to reveal that it plans to offer 8.75M shares in a range of $19 to $21.

The plant-based meats company will raise $175M at the midpoint of the range.

Beyond Meat brought in revenue of $56M and reported adjusted EBITDA of -$15.6M for the nine months ending last September 29.

Beyond Meats says it believes that consumer awareness of the perceived negative health, environmental and animal-welfare impacts of animal-based meat consumption has resulted in a surge in demand for viable plant-based protein alternatives.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) holds a 6.6% stake in Beyond Meat through its Tyson New Ventures arm. The IPO could be of interest to Hormel (NYSE:HRL) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) as well.

Updated S-1 filing

Previously: Plant-based protein maker Beyond Meat files for IPO (Nov. 16, 2018)