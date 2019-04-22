Investors mull mixed quarter for Grainger

Grainger (NYSE:GWW) slips in early trading after sales in both the U.S. and Canada businesses came in lighter than anticipated. Management pointed to a "weaker demand environment" that impacted results in the quarter.
The company's operating margin during the quarter was 13.0% of sales vs. 12.4 a year ago and 12.8% consensus.
Looking ahead, Grainger expects full-year sales growth of 4.0% to 8.5% and operating margin of 12.2% to 13.0%.
Shares of Grainger are down 0.72% to $306.00.
Previously: W.W. Grainger beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (April 22)
Now read: Tesla bid down ahead of autonomy event »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox