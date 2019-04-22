PayPal's Venmo nears pact with Synchrony for credit card

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is close to selecting Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to issue a Venmo-branded credit card, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Venmo executives have been meeting with banks since late last year to discuss issuing such a credit card, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.

Though the PayPal's Venmo P2P money-transfer app has achieved widespread adoption--more than 27M users are expected to make a Venmo payment from their smartphones in 2019--it's been losing money for years.

The PayPal unit has introduced a number of features to boost revenue and a Venmo credit card could help it chalk up a profit. Last year, Venmo started offering debit cards in an agreement with Mastercard and a separate bank.

