Alliqua up 28% premarket on merger with Adynxx

Thinly traded nano cap Alliqua BioMedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) is up 28% premarket on light volume on the heels of its agreement to execute a reverse merger with privately held Adynxx.

The combined company will do business as Adynxx and will trade on Nasdaq in "early 2019" (considering today's date "early" appears to be a relative term). After the transaction is completed, Adynxx shareholders will own ~86% of the new organization while Alliqua stockholders will own ~14%.

Adynxx's lead program is brivoligide, a non-opioid pain med. Two Phase 2 clinical trials in postoperative pain should launch soon with topline data from the first study (in patients undergoing knee replacement) expected in mid-2020 and the second (in patients undergoing mastectomy) later in 2020.

IND-enabling studies for its second product candidate, AYX2, also a non-opioid pain med, should launch in H2.