Steel Dynamics sees improving flat roll steel prices, boosting activity

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) -0.9% pre-market after Q1 earnings and revenues came in roughly as expected.

STLD says Q1 operating income for its steel operations slumped 22% Q/Q to $312M, as the average product selling price fell 4% to $902/ton, which more than offset increased overall steel shipments.

Q1 operating income from STLD's metals recycling operations rose 17% Q/Q to $20M, while operating income from steel fabrication operations jumped 39% to $21M.

The downward trend in flat roll steel prices that began in H2 2018 and continued through mid-Q1 2019 reached "an inflection point" in February, President and CEO Mark Millett. "The continued stabilization and improvement in flat roll steel prices are having a positive impact, resulting in increased flat roll order activity and solid order backlogs."

Millett believes North American steel consumption will experience steady growth, citing domestic steel demand fundamentals and continued customer optimism.