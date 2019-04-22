Gritstone Oncology's SLATE study accelerated following FDA feedback

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) announces that following feedback from the FDA, the SLATE Phase 1 clinical study may be accelerated by up to six months by leveraging pre-clinical data generated for the original GRANITE IND application.

SLATE-001, or SLATE, is Gritstone’s shared neoantigen (“off-the-shelf”) immunotherapy. The Phase 1 study will evaluate SLATE in combination with immune checkpoint blockade for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, including metastatic lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer.

The company is expecting patient enrollment as early as mid-2019, which is substantially faster than forecasted.

Preliminary data from both SLATE and GRANITE Phase 1 trials should be available in Q4.