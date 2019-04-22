Boeing slips as Dreamliner program now faces safety claims

Boeing (NYSE:BA) -1.3% pre-market following a New York Times weekend report that the company's South Carolina plant which produces the 787 Dreamliner has been "plagued by shoddy production and weak oversight that have threatened to compromise safety."

The report cited internal documents, federal records and interviews in describing a workplace culture that sometimes favored increased production over quality and safety, despite complaints from workers.

The NYT story "paints a skewed and inaccurate picture of the program and of our team here at Boeing South Carolina," Brad Zaback, GM of Boeing’s 787 program wrote in a company memo. "This article features distorted information, rehashing old stories and rumors that have long ago been put to rest."