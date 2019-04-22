Vultures circle as Pier 1 struggles

KeyBanc Capital Markets cuts right to the chase in a note out this morning on Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR).

"Given the trends in business, and its negative earnings per share, EBITDA [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization], and free cash flow, we see Pier 1 and its $1.6 billion in revenues as potentially at risk of needing liquidation if trends don’t improve," write analyst Brad Thomas and team.

Interestingly, KeyBanc sees a benefit to Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) if a Pier 1 liquidation occurs and the retailer's ~1.8B in annual sales are divided up.

Shares of Pier 1 fell 26% on Thursday and are down 37% over the last four weeks.